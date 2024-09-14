Apalachee High's Coach Hancock: ‘We are one Apalachee’

In brief: Coach Mike Hancock is aiding his team's emotional recovery after the Apalachee High School shooting. All games are suspended to focus on healing; Hancock prioritizes players' mental health. The school mourns the deaths from the shooting, with one victim being assistant coach "Coach A." Hancock highlights the need for long-term support for students' well-being.



Apalachee High School’s head football coach, Mike Hancock, is grappling with the loss of one of his assistant coaches while trying to be a source of support for his players following a tragic school shooting.

Hancock said there is no game scheduled at the moment, as the team focuses on healing. "I want to make sure my boys aren’t just ready physically, but mentally as well," he said.

"Apalachee strong means we are together. We are one Apalachee," said Hancock, reflecting on the school’s motto during this difficult time.

Strong faith, heavy prayers, and genuine encouragement are what Hancock says are helping him through this life-changing ordeal. "The times I’ve been able to get my eyes on my kids, being able to hug them and love them—those things have been big," he added.

The community is still in shock after authorities reported that Colt Gray opened fire inside Apalachee High School, killing two teachers and two students, and injuring nine others. One of the victims was Richard Aspinwall, a member of the football coaching staff, known to the team as "Coach A."

"There’s not a whole bunch of football coaches that teach high-level math, but he was one of those," said Hancock, reflecting on Aspinwall’s unique role at the school. "He had a great smile, and you knew that when a kid messed up a play, they knew... but at the end of practice, he would put his arm around them or make notes of practice."

"That was him as a teacher, and he took pride in that. He wanted to be a great teacher, not just a great coach," Hancock added.

Currently, there is no word on when the sports teams will return to the field. However, Hancock noted the small moments of joy that have emerged during this challenging time. "In the times we’ve gotten together as a football team... seeing kids smile—so many parents have said they saw their kids smile for the first time. We’ve been able to get together twice now for football."

For many, sports and their passions have become a means of healing. Hancock stressed the importance of ongoing support. "They are going to need time to heal and take care of their mental health. I think that’s overlooked in this—people are here for us now, but two weeks, three weeks from now, we have to make sure we are checking on our young people."

Meanwhile, school officials on Friday announced plans to start having students return to class the week of Sept. 23.