Apalachee high school's band makes triumphant return to the field following tragedy

In brief: Apalachee High School band performs after tragedy at a regional marching exhibition. Received a standing ovation, underlining the performance's emotional significance. UGA’s Redcoat Band played tributes, including "Amazing Grace," in honor of the victims. Area bands displayed support for Apalachee High post-performance. Event aids in healing; school to start half-day classes next week.



Apalachee High School’s marching band made a powerful return to the football field Tuesday night, performing at the Northeast Georgia Marching Exhibition in Clarke County.

Their performance, held at Cedar Shoals High School, marked the band’s first public appearance since enduring an unimaginable loss. Nearly two weeks ago, the students lost two of their classmates and two teachers in a mass shooting.

Despite the grief, the band took to the field, receiving a roaring ovation from the audience.

"It's hard not to be personally affected," said Brett Bawcum, the director of the University of Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band, which also performed. "Between the stories of former band members who were in the hallway when it happened, and hearing what students in the band and teachers are saying, it touches you deeply."

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Apalachee High School’s marching band performs at the Northeast Georgia Marching Exhibition in Clarke County on Sept. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

Several other high school marching bands from across Northeast Georgia performed during the exhibition, but Apalachee's performance held particular significance.

They received a standing ovation as they marched onto the field.

Following their set, the event included a special tribute by UGA’s Redcoat Marching Band.

"Our hope is for them to enjoy the performance, play for the crowd, and then spend some time in fellowship with members of the Redcoat Band," said Bawcum.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Redcoat Marching Band honor Apalachee High School during its performance at the Northeast Georgia Marching Exhibition in Clarke County on Sept. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

The Redcoat Marching Band performed a stirring rendition of "Amazing Grace," moving the audience during this emotional time.

"We specifically played ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ in honor of the lives lost among the faculty, staff, and students who acted with such bravery that day," said Bawcum. "Their efforts turned what could have been even worse into a moment of hope for Barrow County."

After the event, the area school bands huddled around Apalachee to show they were not alone.

Tuesday night’s event was a small but significant step in the healing journey for the grieving students.