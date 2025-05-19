DeKalb County father's murder caught on doorbell camera

The Brief Doorbell footage shows 30-year-old shot, then run over at the DeKalb County apartment complex A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested on malice murder charge Victim’s mother believes others were involved and should be charged



A 30-year-old father was murdered execution-style and run over outside a DeKalb County apartment, and it was all captured on a residential doorbell camera.

DeKalb County Police tell FOX 5 they found Dereon Hambrick unresponsive outside his home at the Rockwell Pointe Apartments in the Decatur area on April 18.

They have now charged Makel Harris, 21, with malice murder.

"He shot [Dereon] in the back of the head execution-style a couple times, robbed him, and ran him over," said Romita Hambrick, the victim’s mother. "He died protecting us. I feel like we all would have died."

The horrifying attack was captured on a security camera.

What we know:

A judge has denied Harris bond, according to court records.

Hambrick's mother said she was asleep on the couch the night it happened.

Harris, who is the father of two of her grandchildren, came to the apartment to take the kids. She says he forced everyone outside before confronting Dereon, who is the kids' uncle.

"He came barging in, and he said he wants everybody in the house to come outside," Romita Hambrick said. "I heard gunshots, so we start running immediately. Crawling."

Timeline:

The video shows Harris and a group of other people surround Dereon in the parking lot of the complex the night of April 18, around 10:30 p.m.

A man is heard yelling, "Give me my motherf--- kids, n—--," before gunfire erupts.

A woman appears to place at least one young child into a car.

The man then appears to get into another vehicle, running over the victim’s body.

Three days later, Romita said someone dropped the kids off at a local hospital.

Arrest records show Harris was booked on May 14.

What's next:

DeKalb Police said, "Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting."

Hambrick said Dereon’s children, ages 9 and 14, are devastated. She says multiple people arrived in three different cars the night of the murder. She is hoping police identify and charge everyone involved. She has asked anyone with information to call DeKalb County Police.