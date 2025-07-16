DeKalb DA drops murder charge in father's shooting death caught on camera

The Brief Makel Harris, initially charged with malice murder in the shooting death of Dereon Hambrick, will not be prosecuted after the DeKalb County District Attorney determined the shooting was self-defense. The shooting occurred April 18 at Rockwell Pointe Apartments, where video showed a group surrounding Hambrick before the fatal encounter. It remains unclear if anyone else involved in the confrontation will face charges, and the official cause of death has not been released.



The man initially accused of murdering a 30-year-old father will not be prosecuted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office told FOX 5 on Wednesday.

Dereon Hambrick killed in shooting

The backstory:

Makel Harris, 21, was charged with malice murder on May 16, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said those charges stem from the shooting death of 30-year-old Dereon Hambrick at the Rockwell Pointe Apartments at around 10:30 p.m. on April 18.

Police said the video shows a group of people surrounding Hambrick in the parking lot of the complex.

Harris was arrested on May 16. Jail records indicate he was released on June 13.

Hambrick left behind two children.

Makel Harris' charges dropped

What they're saying:

In a statement, the DA's office wrote:

"As with any felony arrest, the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney conducts a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances before making a final charging decision. After reviewing the case, our office determined the shooting in question was self-defense and justifiable under Georgia law. As such, we have declined to present the charges against Mr. Harris to a Grand Jury and they have officially been dismissed."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause of death of Hambrick.

It is not clear if charges will be pursued against anyone else in the parking lot that night.