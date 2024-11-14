Chloe Driver murder trial day 3: Video of conversation with husband after infant's death

article

The trial of Chloe Driver, a mother from Cherokee County who is accused of stabbing to death her toddler daughter, Hannah Nicole Driver, in December 2020, entered its third day on Thursday.

The majority of the testimony came from the lead detective in the case, with several videos being played for jurors before the state rested its case.

Chloe Driver's confession caught on camera

Testimony on Thursday began with Canton Police Detective Taina Cruz, who was the lead investigator on the case.

She discussed collecting two cellphones during the search of the house and taking a swab of the inside cheek of Benyamin Ben Michael, also known as Brian Joyce or "Z," for the purpose of determining Hannah’s parentage. DNA evidence was also collected from Chloe’s hands.

Detective Cruz told jurors she visited Chloe in the hospital, where Chloe was unable to speak due to a severe throat injury. During this visit, which was recorded and played for jurors, Cruz read Chloe her Miranda rights, and Chloe acknowledged them in writing. Chloe, using a pen and paper, immediately wrote two questions: "I want to know if my baby survived ASAP" and "I want to know who is staying with her." It was then that Cruz informed Chloe that her daughter had died.

When asked if her husband had caused her injuries, Chloe wrote, "He didn't do it. I did." She elaborated, "I was going insane and no longer wanted to be with his friends but kept coming back for him. I only wanted my baby and husband, but he refused."

During the interview, Chloe repeatedly requested to see her husband, Benyamin Ben Michael. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was not allowed in the hospital. Cruz also informed Chloe that her mother was en route from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The next day, Cruz returned for a second interview, where Chloe inquired, "How long will my prison sentence be for killing her?" A clip from this interview was played for the jury, showing Cruz calling Ben Michael for Chloe. When asked if he had seen their daughter, Hannah—whom they referred to by her Hebrew name, "Nim"—he replied, "I have not seen our deceased child."

Ben Michael then questioned Chloe about why she had committed the act. Through Cruz, Chloe responded in writing, "It felt safest. Then I felt horrible. I went because I had no choice." She later wrote that she took the knife due to feeling trapped with no alternative, citing "certain threats" as a factor.

"You always had a choice," Ben Michael responded in the video. "Why did you feel like you had no choice?"

At one point, Chloe talked about the "black magic" being done to her daughter.

"Because I could not handle being with the group anymore, and you left no alternative with the certain threats," Cruz read from Chloe’s written response. Ben Michael stated he was unaware of the threats to which Chloe was referring. Chloe, speaking through Cruz, accused him of taking their money and not allowing her to "just buy land and be with [Hannah] as long as needed," stating he had a group to care for and held her responsible for their issues.

"No, you were blaming yourself for everything," he replied. "Yes, you constantly told me," Chloe responded.

After playing the full recording, the court recessed for lunch. When it resumed, the prosecution questioned Cruz further about Chloe’s personal items. Among the items was a video recorded a month before the incident, dated November 27, 2020. In it, Chloe stated, "My name is Chloe Driver, it is 11/27/2020. I’m being forced to get in a truck with Benyamin Ben Michael, or Brian Joyce, to see my daughter because he kept her away from me. I don’t know where she is. He won’t tell me anything. He kept her with people."

Cruz also testified about several trusts and financial accounts that were discovered during the investigation. It was something the defense heavily questioned Cruz about in cross-examination.

Chloe Driver's cellphone searches

Investigator DeAnna Jarrett of the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office also took the stand to discuss the search of Chloe’s phone. She testified that Chloe had searched for "killing someone to save them" and "killing because the world was fake." She also searched for "how to snap a neck" taking her to a website talking about how much force is actually needed to kill someone.

Jarrett revealed Chloe also searched for several things on her phone including:

"Twelve Tribes community single woman with baby"

"What does the bible say about having more than one wife?"

"Can God forgive me for being with a married man?"

"Can God forgive me for harming my husband?"

Chloe also searched several times about CBD and breastfeeding and CBD oils used for mental illness, Jarrett testified.

She also said the bottle found at the home did in fact contain CDB.

Jarrett also testified that Chloe had used an unmonitored line to speak with her husband for an hour. She was supposed to use the line to speak with her mother. Those privileges were taken away after it was discovered.

Chloe also used other inmates' PINs to access the phone call system to bypass a block placed on her husband's phone number.

After her testimony, the state then rested its case.

What is the Twelve Tribes community?

While not directly associated with this case, the Twelve Tribes community has come up a few times during the testimony in the Chloe Driver murder trial.

The Twelve Tribes is a religious movement founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1972. Founded by Elbert Eugene Spriggs, also known as Yoneq, the group combines Christianity with its own interpretations, emphasizing communal living and self-sustainability.

Members live in insular communities, sharing resources and avoiding individual ownership. They operate businesses like the Yellow Deli and Mate Factor Café to support their lifestyle. The group actively evangelizes through public events and colorful buses, promoting its beliefs about the second coming of Christ and re-establishing the twelve tribes of Israel.

The Twelve Tribes has faced allegations of child labor, abuse, and strict authoritarian leadership, drawing criticism for its practices, including rigid discipline and alternative healthcare approaches. Despite controversy, the group maintains a strong sense of identity and operates globally with thousands of members.

Chloe Driver murder trial day 2 recap: Witness describes family

Jason Spillars, a friend and former associate of Driver’s, provided testimony Wednesday detailing her connection to Benyamin Ben Michael, known as "Z." Spillars described Z’s polygamous lifestyle, asserting that Z maintained relationships with three women, including Driver. Spillars painted a picture of Z's household as harmonious and supportive, with the women willingly embracing their unconventional family structure, practicing veganism, and even engaging in unorthodox health rituals.

Spillars' testimony ventured into controversial aspects of the group’s lifestyle, including "dark therapy" and traditional gender roles. He stated that the women were content with their roles and highlighted Z’s influence, asserting that Driver’s involvement was voluntary and based on shared beliefs rather than coercion. He noted that Driver often cycled through periods of mental distress, which occasionally required intervention.

Recalling his time with Hannah, Spillars became emotional, portraying Driver as a loving mother who genuinely cared for her child. His testimony took a darker turn as he recounted a shift in Driver’s behavior, marked by increasing delusion and paranoia. Spillars recalled a moment when Driver expressed an overwhelming urge to protect Hannah, a mindset that grew more intense in the weeks before the fatal incident.

The prosecution’s line of questioning then moved to December 2020, the day of Hannah’s death. Spillars described the horrific scene he witnessed after hearing Z scream. Entering the room, he found blood everywhere, Z attempting CPR, and Hannah making a faint gurgling sound. He remembered Driver’s injuries and her chilling words, "I’m supposed to die," as he attempted to stem her bleeding.

Dr. Asif Choudhary, a psychiatrist, provided insight into Driver’s mental state leading up to the incident. Choudhary testified that Driver had confided feelings of entrapment, isolation, and a growing fear of her partner. His notes revealed that Driver perceived herself and her family as characters in a "movie we can rewind," expressing paranoia and a deepening sense of disconnection from reality.

An emergency room physician, Dr. Carli Blomquist, described the medical team’s unsuccessful efforts to revive Hannah. She recounted the grim scene, noting the severity of Hannah’s wounds and her observation that the child had lost a substantial amount of blood by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Dr. Lora Darrisaw, a forensic pathologist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, detailed her autopsy findings. Darrisaw confirmed multiple stab wounds, including one that penetrated Hannah’s spine. The nature of these injuries underscored the severity of the assault, painting a somber image of Hannah’s final moments.

Chloe Driver murder trial day 1 recap: Opening statements

The murder trial began Tuesday with emotional testimony from witnesses and first responders. Driver, a 20-year-old from Cherokee County, was found with her daughter in an upstairs bedroom where officers responded to a distress call. Despite medics' efforts, Hannah succumbed to her injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors argue that Driver's actions may have been influenced by extreme beliefs promoted by a polyamorous group she was involved with, which allegedly rejected modern medicine and adhered to strict lifestyle practices. However, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Groppe stressed that these beliefs do not excuse the crime. The jury must determine whether Driver intended to kill her daughter, Groppe noted, as she described the brutality of the alleged murder.

The defense focused on Driver's mental state, arguing that she was under severe psychological distress exacerbated by manipulative relationships within the group. Defense attorney Angela Trethaway acknowledged Driver killed her daughter but contended that her mental health should be a key factor in the jury's decision on her guilt. Testimonies from first responders, including Canton Police Officer Gary Pruitt, painted a chaotic picture of the scene, with body camera footage showing the moments he discovered both mother and child.

Further testimony from police investigators and paramedics detailed the physical evidence found, including the suspected murder weapon and Hannah’s injuries. Digital forensics expert Commander Lindsay Harris discussed analysis of Driver's cellphone for insights into her state of mind before the incident. The trial continues under Judge Ellen McElyea, with more witness testimony scheduled.