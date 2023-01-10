Gas leak closes Cheshire Bridge Road just north of replaced bridge

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Crews work to repair a ruptured gas line along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta on Jan. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Cheshire Bridge Road was closed on Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to cap a gas leak.

It happened in the 2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE near Woodland Avenue NE.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw crews digging through the concrete to get to the line along the side of the busy northeast Atlanta roadway.

No word on what caused the rupture or when it would be repaired.

Nearby businesses were asked to shelter in place.

There were no injuries reported.

The leak happened about 600 feet north of the bridge which was destroyed after a fire under it ruptured that same gas line and caught fire. That gas-fueled fire happened on Aug. 4, 2021.

The bridge had to be completely rebuilt and reopened a little more than two months ago.