Cheshire Bridge Road expected to reopen some lanes by end of October

For more than two decades, Atlanta Water Gardens has sold calming yard accessories such as fountains and wind chimes, but for more than a year, there has been a heaping load of stress with the Cheshire Bridge Road construction project practically in their front yard.

City officials say that will change soon. In less than two weeks, drivers and business owners will find it easier to navigate Cheshire Bridge Road.

It burned down, and has been under construction for about a year, blocking off traffic and access to local businesses.

A fire under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road caught a gas line on fire on Aug. 5, 2021, leading to the structure being deemed unsafe and in need of replacement. (FOX 5)

August 4, 2021 Cheshire Bridge Road burned for hours.

"We lost all power here. We were running off of one chord from Taqueria del Sol. We’ve got thousands of dollars’ worth of koi fish here that were all counting on that one chord," Jennifer Spell said.

The businesses operate just fine now. It is just hard to get to them.

Cheshire Bridge Road is the main thoroughfare.

Construction has blocked this stretch of road for customers, workers, and neighbors.

"We’ve lost about 25% of business. Our regular customers are confused about when they can come down Cheshire Bridge," she said.

The city says, officials will open one lane of traffic on each side as soon as Halloween.

"We're very excited the bridge is gonna open. Even with one lane, we’ll take it," Spell said.

To celebrate, just about every business on the block plans to have sales.

Some have offered inconvenience discounts this whole time just to get people in the door.

There is still quite a bit of work to be done, but that one lane opening should lift a hefty load off business owner's shoulders.