Cheshire Bridge Road remains closed following late-night gas fire

A fire involving a high-pressure natural gas line shut down Cheshire Bridge Road Wednesday evening and the road will likely remain closed for the next several days, according to fire officials at the scene.

It happened at the bridge over Peachtree Creek in the 2100 block just south of Woodland Avenue around 9:15 p.m. p.m.

Atlanta Fire Sgt. Staffard said when firefighters arrived they found a small fire under the bridge. That fire hit an 8-10 inch gas line.

Both directions of the busy Atlanta roadway were shut down while crews worked to turn off the gas and extinguish the flames.

A fire breaks out under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road on August 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately clear if the bridge suffered any damage. An inspector will need to sign off on the bridge before it reopens, fire officials said.

The road could be closed for several days to all but local business traffic in between Faulkner Road and Woodland Avenue. Fire officials said to plan accordingly.

Officials worked to notify and assist a nearby senior living high-rise.

Power crews turned off power to several nearby buildings impacting about 600 customers.

No word on what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

