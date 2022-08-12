Officials announce plans to re-open lanes on Cheshire Bridge Road

article

Atlanta officials provided an update on a major DeKalb County road that's been shut down for more than a year.

The city of Atlanta announced construction crews are pouring concrete footings to replace Cheshire Bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek.

The city projects at least one lane of traffic to open in each direction by Oct. 31. The construction is taking place between Woodland Avenue and Faulkner Road.

The city said it hired contractor C.W. Matthews for the job.

A fire caused by a natural gas line damaged the bridge on the evening of Aug. 5, 2021.

That section of Cheshire Bridge Road has been closed ever since.