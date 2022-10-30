Cheshire Bridge Road to partially re-open, per Atlanta officials
ATLANTA - The bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road is expected to partially re-open on Oct. 31, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
One lane in each direction, one southbound and one northbound, will be in operation. The west sidewalk also will reopen.
The bridge was knocked down last year because of safety concerns after a fire.
City officials and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are expected to visit the bridge to mark its re-opening.