Gas leak forces evacuations, road closure along North Avenue in Atlanta

Crews work to cap a ruptured gas line along North Avenue in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta on Jan .10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Three apartment buildings in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta were evacuated after a gas line was struck by a construction crew.

It happened near the Seminole Court Apartments located at 1140 North Avenue NE near Julia Street NE.

Officials say a four to six inch natural gas line was ruptured.

The apartment buildings and other residences in the immediate area had to be evacuated as a result.

No word on how many people that impacted.

There were no reports of injuries.

North Avenue was shut down from Seminole Avenue to Moreland Avenue.

It was unclear how long it would take to cap the leak.

