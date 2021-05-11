Cherokee County suspends some bus services due to gas shortage

Some metro Atlanta gas stations are running on empty, and it's affected public transportation in at least one Atlanta-area county.

Cherokee County officials said Tuesday the county is suspending some bus services due to a gasoline shortage.

Officials said Canton Fixed Route, Empower and Senior Center transportation will not be running on Wednesday.

Countywide Demand Response service to popular destinations within the county will be on a modified schedule, according to the county website.

Cherokee County asked residents to call 770-345-6238 with questions.

The county did not immediately provide a timeline regarding when transportation services would resume.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline said a cyberattack took place Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

