Kemp temporarily suspends Georgia gas tax as pipeline shutdown continues

Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the state's gas tax after a cyberattack on a major U.S. fuel pipeline caused price spikes throughout the state.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of signing the state's 2022 budget, the governor said that he was temporarily suspending collecting state tax and diesel and motor fuel through Saturday night.

"We are hopeful that this issue is short-lived and I'm happy to provide some relief for Georgians who are gonna see higher prices this week," Kemp said.

Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems.

U.S. officials have stressed that the fuel supply had so far not experienced widespread disruption and the company is working toward resuming service by the weekend. Still, panic from consumers have led to shortages and increased prices in some areas.

"There is no need to fill up every tank you have or hoard gasoline," Kemp said. "Use good common sense."

The governor's executive order also increases the weight limits on trucks transporting fuel.

Kemp also issued a warning to anyone "price gouging" during the shutdown, saying "anyone taking advantage of the disruption will not be tolerated."

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon, which is $1.05 higher than a year ago. The year-ago numbers are skewed somewhat because the nation was going into lockdown due to the pandemic.

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline could exacerbate the upward pressure on prices if it is unresolved for a period of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.