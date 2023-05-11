Celebration of life service to be held for Midtown Atlanta shooting victim

article

A service celebrating the life of Amy St. Pierre, who was killed in a mass shooting last Wednesday in Midtown Atlanta, will take place this week.

The celebration will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Cherry Logan Emerson Concert Hall of Emory University. Seating is limited. Organizers say all attendees are required to make a reservation.

For those who are unable to attend in person, organizers say the event will be livestreamed.

St. Pierre, 38, was one of five women shot at Northside Medical Midtown. The chaos placed most of the area on lockdown as police searched for the suspected gunman. The manhunt eventually took investigators into Cobb County where the suspect was ultimately apprehended about seven hours after the deadly incident. The four other women were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims have since been released.

RELATED: ATLANTA SHOOTING STORIES

A researcher with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Pierre leaves behind a husband and two young children.

In a statement to FOX 5, her family described her as "brilliant, kind, big-hearted, and simply the best of the best."

Family members ask that for women who plan to attend the service to wear colorful clothes. More information on donations can be found here.