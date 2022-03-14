Cedartown mother determined for new leads in son's cold case murder

article

The mother of a man shot and killed inside his home six years ago is desperate for closure.

Mary Anne Albert counts the days since her son, Kenneth Albert, died in a shooting in Cedartown. The shooting happened sometime on May 22, 2016, on Barnes Alley.

Details about the shooting are still limited, as police keep some private for investigative reasons. But, so far, the FBI and GBI ave worked leads and tips and come up empty.

"I need closure," Mary Anne Albert tells Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. "His three children need closure."

There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Kenneth Albert's murder. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Cedartown Police Department Detective Reed by calling

770-748-4123.

"There's someone that knows, no doubt about that," said Chief Newsome. "We want to solve this case. We need someone to care enough that this man's life was taken to tell us what they know."

