South Fulton police announce arrests in cold case murder

An arrest has been made in a South Fulton cold case murder from 2019.

Firefighters made the tragic discovery while working a vehicle fire behind World Changers Church off of Old National Highway in South Fulton in July of 2019.

"After the fire was put out firefighters located a possible body in the backseat of the vehicle," said South Fulton Police Department Detective King.

FOX 5 returned to the scene of the crime with King on Tuesday. The detective said the victim, later identified as Vincent Marsh didn't know his assailants. King said it was a crime of opportunity.

Using video recovered from area businesses investigators determined the suspects kidnapped Marsh in the area of Pleasant Hill Road.

"Mr. Marsh was forced to ride in his vehicle around Old National," said King. "He was assaulted possibly at gunpoint. We found video footage of him at the Bank of America on Old National and from the video we could see in the car that a male was in the passenger seat with a gun pointed to him. We could also see Mr. Marshall's head had a big huge gash on it. He was bloody and you could tell he was being forced to take out money from his account."

Advertisement

Nearly two years after Marsh's murder, a conversation with East Point Police Department in March, involving that agency's arrests of Anthony Goss and Roy Hill in 2019, would lead to a big break in South Fulton's murder investigation.

"They were detained for a 24-hour period with East Point, and with them being inside the jail one of them started speaking about a burnt body to an inmate. So, one of the inmates told a detention officer about it, then that inmate was interviewed by one of the detectives at East Point about it," King explained.

Working with that new information, and other evidence, King tied Goss and Hill to Marsh's murder. The two are also suspects in homicides in Atlanta and East Point. They remain behind bars in the Fulton County jail as of Tuesday evening.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.