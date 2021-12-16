Catalytic converter thieves targeting Cobb landscaping businesses

Thieves have targeted multiple landscaping business in Cobb County, making off with catalytic converters on their work trucks.

The business owners tell FOX 5 it has been an ongoing problem: If thieves aren't stealing their tools and equipment, then they're stealing their catalytic converters.

Harry Kaplan with Chattahoochee Home and Garden says even now when watching surveillance footage he still cannot believe he was just steps away from a thief.

In a recent incident, a man with a saw was on property to steal a catalytic converter from one of Kaplan's work trucks, in broad daylight. The man was captured on surveillance cameras.

Kaplan was inside at the time, unaware what the man was doing outside and could have come face to face with the thief.

Surveillance video captured this suspected thief with saw in hand.

FOX 5 has learned thieves have hit at least six landscaping businesses in east Cobb County over the last few weeks, many targeting the converters.

Around the corner from Kaplan at Sprinkalawn Atlanta Inc., co-owner Greg Butler says they had five converters stolen from three trucks over the weekend. The same thing happened a few years ago.

Nearby at Yardbusters, thieves targeted converters in October. The resale value around $50-60, but for these small business owners, it is costing them $1,200 a piece to replace. That's if they can fine shops that even have them.

Each of the owners say they have some sort of security system in place, but after this, they say they are ramping up their systems.

