Truck and trailer theft in Ellenwood caught on camera

A doorbell camera captured Rob Simmons' truck driving off with his mini-excavator in tow, at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellenwood.

Someone stole the Marietta businessman's 2017 Ford F-250 and the heavy equipment soon after he arrived to a residence on the 800 block of Haydens Ridge in the Montcliff subdivision to service a septic tank. He parked the vehicle in front of the house.

"I walked behind their house," Simmons told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. " I walked back and my truck, trailer and tools were gone."

The theft, a devastating blow for Simmons during his busiest time of year.

Simmons said, "I've worked real hard all summer to make sure all my tools and all my equipment are all maintained, and they are all ready to go, so I can hit the ground running immediately, and in the first week of my busy season I'm back down to nothing."

Residents tell FOX 5 Wednesday's theft is the second in this quiet Henry County subdivision this week. On Sunday, thieves stole tools from a lawn care worker, and pointed a gun at the man when he tried to stop them.

Simmons' truck is silver and has distinctive tubular running bars down the side. The compact excavator was sitting atop a tandem axel trailer. His work tools were in the vehicle when it was stolen. He's trying to make the best of a bad situation, hopeful everything will be recovered with minimal damage.

"I don't know how I'm going to get another tractor," said Simmons." I don't know about another truck. I don't know what I'm going to do about the calls I have to get to right now. I know there is going to be an answer, but it's not going to be easy."

Simmons has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds to replace his stolen tools. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department.

