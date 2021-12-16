Kidnapping caught on camera; police seek identity of suspect, victim

article

Detectives in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and victim of a kidnapping that was caught on camera Wednesday morning.

A doorbell camera at a home in the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive captured footage of a victim attempting to run away from the suspect, banging the door for help at 3 a.m. The video appears to show the suspect catching the victim, slinging them to the ground and repeatedly assaulting them.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video graphic in nature and may contain graphic language:

While berating the victim, the suspect appears to drag the victim to their car before driving off. Authorities believe the suspect drove a silver Honda Fit.

Officers responded to the scene hours after the incident after receiving a request for a welfare check. After the resident showed them the video, detectives put out an urgent plea to find the victim, believing they may have suffered injuries that need immediate medical attention.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This story was reported from Atlanta.