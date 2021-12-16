Dog slowly recovering after being set on fire, search for suspect continues

A Labradoodle that was found on fire by bystanders in DeKalb County is slowly recovering from the unimaginable pain.

Last week, a Good Samaritan spotted Will the Labradoodle running down Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Road in DeKalb County after the dog was set on fire by an unknown suspect.

Note: Some may find the photo in this story disturbing

Police said the tan- and cream-colored dog was seen running along the road before bystanders came to the dog’s aid and put out the fire.

Police in DeKalb County released this photo of a dog that was set on fire. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Will is currently being treated at Dog Days Rescue. Owner Tina Lee says he is getting better, but it's one day at a time.,

"His will to live is stronger than his background and what's happened to him," Lee said. "We believe he's going to make it."

Lee wondered how anyone could do something so cruel.

"I was in tears on the way picking him up," she said. "Only a monster (could do that)."

Right now Will sedated after the clinic removed dead skin to make way for healthy skin.

"We’re keeping him on as many painkillers as possible to keep him as comfortable as possible. That’s kind of what’s raising his spirits most days," Lee said.

She wants to see whoever hurt this poor dog brought to justice.

"We intend to push as far as we can to find whoever is responsible for this and hopefully throw the book at him," she said.

Peta, Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and Dog Days Rescue are offering a reward totally up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

Dog Days Rescue is caring for the canine and aiding in its rehab. They ask anyone who would like to help donate to the care to send it to PayPal @dogdaysrescue@gmail.com, Venmo at @dog-days-rescue (last four digits is 0038 of it asks), and Cashapp at $ddpr.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE