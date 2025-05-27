Man injured during hit-and-run on Roswell Road, police looking for driver
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man injured after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of May 18.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to 3165 Roswell Road around 2:31 a.m. in response to reports of a pedestrian being hit. Witnesses told police that a gray Tesla struck the man as he was crossing the street and fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim sustained a right leg injury and was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment. Authorities noted the incident occurred in a crowded area where no crosswalk was visible.
What's next:
Attempts to identify the vehicle using surveillance footage were unsuccessful. Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect vehicle and driver.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.