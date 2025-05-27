Man injured during hit-and-run on Roswell Road, police looking for driver

article

The Brief A man was injured in a hit-and-run on Roswell Road around 2:31 a.m. on May 18 after being struck by a gray Tesla while crossing the street. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived; the victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to Grady Hospital. Police have not identified the vehicle or driver and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man injured after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of May 18.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to 3165 Roswell Road around 2:31 a.m. in response to reports of a pedestrian being hit. Witnesses told police that a gray Tesla struck the man as he was crossing the street and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim sustained a right leg injury and was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment. Authorities noted the incident occurred in a crowded area where no crosswalk was visible.

What's next:

Attempts to identify the vehicle using surveillance footage were unsuccessful. Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect vehicle and driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.