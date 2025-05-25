Weather alert: Hail, heavy rain, and wind possible on Tuesday

The Brief Storms are expected to hit the Atlanta metro area overnight Monday and again Tuesday afternoon, with a Level 2 severe weather risk south of I-20. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and a marginal risk of tornadoes. Daily isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast through Friday, with improving weather expected by the weekend.



Those who are returning to work after Memorial Day weekend will find it to be a little stormy on Tuesday.

What is the weather today?

What they're saying:

FOX 5 meteorologist Alex Forbes says storms are expected to sweep through the Atlanta metro area overnight, followed by lingering showers into the early morning.

A second wave of storms is expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with a Level 2 risk in place south of Interstate 20, covering areas from Haralson and Carroll counties to Rockdale and Newton counties. That threat includes damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, large hail, and a marginal tornado risk.

"Tuesday afternoon, we’re going to be watching another developing system pushing in from Alabama," Forbes said. "All three—heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts—are going to be possible."

Forecasts indicate storms will likely move through the area by 9 or 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's temperatures will vary across the region. While Atlanta is expected to reach 76 degrees, northeast Georgia may remain in the 60s, with highs near 80 possible in LaGrange and Meriwether County.

From Tuesday through Friday, forecasters expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region each day. These storms will also be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

What's next:

A 40% chance of rain remains for Wednesday.

Forbes concluded, "We get this mess out of here by the weekend, and I will call that perfect timing as we work our way into the start of June."

The backstory:

6:15 A.M. UPDATE | Metro Atlanta residents woke up to a soggy and stormy start to the holiday week, with widespread rainfall and occasional lightning strikes moving across the region early Monday morning. Temperatures hovered around 68 degrees before sunrise.

The heaviest downpours Monday morning impacted areas south of Atlanta, including Barnesville and Griffin, where gusty winds of up to 40 mph were observed. While not strong enough to prompt severe thunderstorm warnings, these winds contributed to dangerous driving conditions and a generally messy morning commute.

Farther north, areas like Rockdale and Carroll counties saw steadier rain with less lightning activity. The rain tended to taper off as it pushed into far North Georgia, but forecasters caution that few areas will escape the wet weather entirely today.

As of 7:30 a.m., if you are currently dry, conditions should remain that way through late morning, with only isolated rain chances before storms redevelop this afternoon.

The next round of showers and storms is expected to begin around 2 p.m., with a greater chance for severe weather—especially during the evening and overnight hours.

Trouble on the roads

5 A.M. UPDATE | The wet roads led to several crashes this morning, with the trouble continuing even as the rain lessened.

Another crash was reported around 5 a.m. in the right 2 lanes of I-75 NB at Highway 92 near Acworth.

A crash was also reported in the right lane of I-20EB before Lowery Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATES

10 P.M. UPDATE | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of metro Atlanta until midnight.

9 P.M. UPDATE | A potentially-tornadic thunderstorm cell producing hail is moving into DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

8:30 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in effect until 9:15 p.m.

8 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:15 p.m. for Cherokee, Bartow and Pickens counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until midnight for multiple counties, including Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Paulding County, Polk County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fulton County, Pickens County, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County.

7:30 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:15 p.m. for Canton, Cartersville and Adairsville (Cherokee and Bartow counties).

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Bartow, Polk and Pickens counties until midnight.

There are multiple North Georgia EMC customers currently without power. According to a post on Facebook, their crews will work around the clock to restore power to everyone who is affected.

According to Georgia Power's outage map, they have about 600 customers currently without power in the same area. Click here to see the outages.

7:15 P.M. UPDATE | A Tornado Warning for Bartow and Gordon counties, including Adairsville, Rome and Calhoun, issued until 7:30 p.m. Click here for radar.

7 P.M. UPDATE | The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Warning until 7:15 p.m. for northeastern Floyd and southwestern Gordon counties.

6:45 P.M. UPDATE | The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Floyd County, southeastern Walker County, and northeastern Chattooga County – all in northwestern Georgia. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

At 6:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Summerville, moving southeast at 40 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Rome, Dalton and Calhoun until 7:30 p.m. and until 7 p.m. for Summerville, Waring, Fort Oglethorpe, LaFayette and Fairview.