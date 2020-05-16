Butts County long-term care facility sees rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

article

The Georgia Department of Community Health has released new data Friday show an alarming rise in coronavirus cases at a Butts County long-term care facility.

In a report released by the state late Friday evening, nearly 800 residents have died in long-term care facilities across the state.

The latest numbers put Westbury Medical Care and Rehabilitation in Butts County at the top with the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths.

App users click here for live updates

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

There have been 26 residents at the Jackson facility who have died. Six of those deaths have happened in the last week.

Advertisement

The report also shows 25 new confirmed cases among the residents and seven new cases among the state.

Friday’s report means Westbury Medical Care and Rehabilitation facility has now surpassed nursing home in hard-hit Albany in terms of the number of deaths.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia