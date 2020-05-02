Major coronavirus outbreak at Butts County nursing home

A long-term care facility in Butts County is in the midst of a coronavirus crisis, according to new numbers from Georgia health officials.

The Georgia Department of Community Health has confirmed with FOX 5 that 18 residents have died from COVID-19 at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab.

Out of the 142 residents at the facility, 102 have tested positive. That's over 70% of residents.

Officials say 23 staff members also have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The long-term care facility is located in Jackson.

As of this week, 3,457 residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes and 1,658 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 500 residents have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has the third-highest number of confirmed cases at a Georgia long-term care facility, following Fulton County's Legacy Transitional Care & Rehabilitation and Pruitt Health - Palmyra in Albany, Georgia.

As of Saturday morning, Butts County has 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

