Buddhist monks expected in Monroe, Good Hope on Friday

The Brief Buddhist monks continue a cross-country peace walk through Georgia on Friday. The group is walking to promote mindfulness, unity and compassion. Next stops include Monroe, Good Hope, and later Athens and Elberton.



A group of Buddhist monks continuing a months-long peace walk across the country will spend Friday walking through Walton County as they carry a message of mindfulness, compassion and unity through Georgia.

What we know:

The monks rang in the New Year with supporters in Snellville, where they held an offering ceremony on New Year’s Day, before walking on to Loganville. On Friday, the group is heading from Loganville to Monroe and Good Hope as part of what they describe as a journey rooted in inner peace rather than physical distance.

What they're saying:

"We are here to bring you the key to open that peacefulness and mindfulness and happiness that is already within us," Venerable Bhikku Pannakara told supporters. "It’s just that we’ve forgotten it."

The monks say the walk is not about reaching a destination, but about inviting others to practice peace and happiness along the way. Another monk emphasized that the journey is meant to be shared, encouraging people to walk alongside them in spirit and in practice.

The group began the walk in Texas in October and has spent the past week moving through metro Atlanta. Supporters have gathered along the route, some traveling miles to witness the walk and hear the monks’ message. Several attendees said the monks’ presence offers a rare moment of reflection during a time many describe as deeply divided.

"It’s something that’s very beautiful and very needed in today’s times," said supporter Gabriela Jimenez. "It’s something that can bring us together."

Friday schedule

What's next:

On Friday, the monks are scheduled to stop for lunch along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe, where visitors can meet them from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The group will then continue to Good Hope, resting overnight along Highway 83 with visiting hours from 6 to 9 p.m.

The monks are more than halfway through their journey and are expected to make additional stops in Athens and Elberton before leaving Georgia. Their next major leg will take them through North Carolina and Virginia as they continue north.

Although the walk is set to end in Washington, D.C., the monks say their message does not stop there.

"It will not end in Washington, D.C.," according to Venerable Bhikku Pannakara. "Love, kindness, compassion and peace are not just for one state. They are for the whole country and the whole world."

The group, which is traveling through 10 states, expects to arrive in the nation’s capital by mid-February.

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.

