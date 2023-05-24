Brianna Grier: Family of Georgia woman who died after falling from patrol car files lawsuit

The family of a Georgia mother who died after falling out of a moving patrol car after her arrest have announced they will file a lawsuit over her death Wednesday.

Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old mother of two, suffered significant injuries on July 15, 2022, and died days later at an Atlanta hospital.

Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, while she experienced a mental health crisis.

Brianna Grier (Courtesy of the family)

DA: NO INDICTMENTS IN CASE OF GEORGIA WOMAN WHO DIED AFTER FALLING FROM MOVING PATROL CAR

In footage taken from body cameras, deputies can be seen responding to a visibly distraught and erratic Grier. A brief struggle ensues where deputies can be seen carrying Grier, who is in handcuffs, by all fours. In the video, Grier can be heard telling deputies that she is not drunk and asks them to breathalyzer her several times. Grier can also be heard threatening her own life.

Later in the video, deputies can be seen placing Grier in the patrol car. Less than a minute into the drive, the deputy operating the car Grier was placed in can be seen stopping the car, getting out, and walking a few yards back up the road to where Grier can be seen on the ground.

The impact gave Grier a fatal brain injury that left her in a coma for six days before she died. An autopsy showed Grier had multiple skull fractures and severe brain swelling, an attorney for the family said.

After her death, Grier’s family and civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Sharpton, demanded a full accounting of her arrest and subsequent death. In November, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it had finished its investigation and turned its findings over to Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale, who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury.

"What happened that particular night is an extreme tragedy and something that I understand that people are upset about," he told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "Based off of my legal opinion after speaking with the GBI and after reviewing the case file, there are no criminal acts that were perpetrated by those deputies the night Ms. Grier lost her life."

The new lawsuit, filed by attorneys Ben Crump and Eric Hertz, names two deputies and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, claiming that they "participated in gross negligence" that ended with Grier's wrongful death.

The family is expected to hold a press conference about the lawsuit at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.