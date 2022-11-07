Expand / Collapse search

DA: No indictments in case of Georgia woman who died after falling from moving patrol car

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
A Middle Georgia district attorney will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies after a handcuffed woman fell from a patrol car to her death in July.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - No indictments will be pursued by a middle Georgia district attorney in the case of a woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car.

Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI released body camera footage in July that showed Grier on the ground moments after falling out of the patrol car. She died six days later.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released bodycam footage of the arrest of a woman who fell out of a moving patrol car and later died.

An autopsy showed Grier had multiple skull fractures and severe brain swelling when she died.

GBI agents said the rear passenger-side door of the patrol car wasn't closed.

The GBI said deputies tried to put Grier in the patrol car. She was on the ground by the rear driver’s-side door refusing to get in the car and said she was going to harm herself, according to the GBI.

Deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger-side door and then returned to the rear driver’s side door. The two deputies put Grier in the back of the patrol car and closed the rear driver’s side door, investigators said. Her hands were handcuffed in front of her body and she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman who died after falling out of a deputy's patrol car in Hancock County was laid to rest. The funeral for 28-year-old Brianna Grier was held on Thursday in Atlanta.

Body camera footage shows the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was put in the car until she fell out of the moving car, the release says.

GBI agents conducted interviews, watched multiple body camera videos and tested the car.

The case gained national attention with Rev. Al Sharpton giving the eulogy during her service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.