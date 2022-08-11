Family of woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car prepares for funeral, march

A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI released body camera footage in July that showed Grier on the ground moments after falling out of the patrol car. She died six days later.

An autopsy showed Grier had multiple skull fractures and severe brain swelling when she died.

Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. in Atlanta. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Mourners planned a march through the city after the funeral.

GBI agents said the rear passenger-side door of the patrol car wasn't closed.

The GBI did not explain why deputies were called to the home or why Grier was arrested. Her family's attorney said Grier was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis.

The GBI said deputies tried to put Grier in the patrol car. She was on the ground by the rear driver’s-side door refusing to get in the car and said she was going to harm herself, according to the GBI.

Deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger-side door and then returned to the rear driver’s side door. The two deputies put Grier in the back of the patrol car and closed the rear driver’s side door, investigators said. Her hands were handcuffed in front of her body and she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Body camera footage shows the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was put in the car until she fell out of the moving car, the release says.

GBI agents conducted interviews, watched multiple body camera videos and tested the car. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.