Braves home opener 2026: What to know for Truist Park

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The Brief The Atlanta Braves will host the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park on Friday, March 27, for their 60th-anniversary home opener. Fans should prepare for record-tying heat with temperatures forecast to reach 87 degrees at first pitch. Truist Park remains a cashless venue with a strict no-bag policy, though lockers are available for a fee.



The Atlanta Braves are rolling out the red carpet Friday to welcome fans back to Truist Park for a historic 2026 home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Braves host Royals for 60th anniversary

What we know:

The 2026 home opener represents the franchise's 60th anniversary in Atlanta and is the first time the team has opened the season at home since 2022.

The game was intentionally moved from Thursday to Friday to ensure fans could enjoy the signature Friday Night Fireworks show.

2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound for Atlanta, facing off against Royals left-hander Cole Ragans.

What we don't know:

While the pitching matchup is set, the Braves have not yet confirmed whether Drake Baldwin or Ozzie Albies will fill the void at designated hitter.

The team is also monitoring the long-term recovery timelines for injured stars Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Sean Murphy, who all begin the season on the injured list.

Record heat and roster shifts

By the numbers:

87: , which could tie a local record set in 1994. The forecast high temperature in degrees , which could tie a local record set in 1994.

7:15 p.m.: The scheduled time for the first pitch.

20: The age of pitcher Didier Fuentes, the youngest player on the 26-man roster.

$99.99: The annual cost for the new Braves.TV blackout-free streaming package.

$12: The starting price for mobile locker bag storage outside the stadium.

Navigating Truist Park in 2026

What you can do:

Fans should arrive early to clear security, as bags are not allowed inside the park except for medical bags, diaper bags, or small clutches under 5 by 9 inches.

If you are bringing snacks, all food must fit inside a single clear, gallon-sized plastic bag, along with one sealed bottle of water per person.

To save time, the Braves recommend pre-purchasing parking online, as day-of spots are limited and require a credit card.

New food and fan experiences

What's next:

Fans arriving at The Battery Atlanta two to three hours before the game can participate in the 'Braves Walk' parade at the First Base Gate.

Inside the park, attendees will find an overhauled menu featuring Tacos Mejor by Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan and a new 'Broadside Lager' brewed in partnership with Austin Riley.

Delta SkyMiles members can also take advantage of 'Pre-Boarding' to watch batting practice before general gates open.

A new way to watch the Braves

Big picture view:

Friday marks the launch of BravesVision, a multimedia platform owned and operated directly by the Braves organization.

This shift ends previous local broadcasting models, allowing fans in the Atlanta market to stream games through Braves.TV without traditional blackout restrictions.