Road closed as crews battle fire at Chamblee complex

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The Brief A fire at a retail and residential complex on Peachtree Boulevard has forced authorities to close a major Chamblee intersection. DeKalb Fire Rescue crews are currently on the scene working to extinguish the flames at the mixed-use building. Drivers are being told to avoid the area near Peachtree Boulevard and Clairmont Road and seek alternate routes.



A fire at a residential and retail complex in Chamblee has forced officials to shut down a busy intersection Sunday evening.

What we know:

DeKalb Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the building located at 5070 Peachtree Boulevard. The complex, which houses both retail businesses and residential units, is the site of an active emergency scene.

Because of the fire, the intersection of Peachtree Boulevard and Clairmont Road is closed to all traffic. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while crews work to control the situation.

The address is listed as Windsor Parkview, a luxury apartment complex.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crews respond to a fire at a mixed-use complex in Chamblee on May 10, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what caused the fire to start at the complex or if any injuries have been reported. Officials have not provided a timeline for when the intersection of Peachtree Boulevard and Clairmont Road will reopen to traffic.