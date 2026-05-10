Metro Atlanta woman turns 104 on Mother's Day: 'Give God the glory'

The Brief Valjean James celebrated her 104th birthday Sunday at her assisted living facility in Marietta, surrounded by family who flew in from across the country. Known as "Aunt Jean," the metro Atlanta native owned a beauty shop for decades on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta and attributes her long life to her faith and family. Relatives gathered from cities including Cleveland, Houston and Tampa to honor the woman they describe as sharp and quick-witted.



A Marietta woman celebrated her 104th birthday Sunday while surrounded by family members who traveled from across the U.S. to share memories and gifts.

What we know:

Valjean James, affectionately called "Aunt Jean" by her relatives, turned 104 years old on Sunday.

Born in 1922, James was one of seven children and spent her career operating a beauty shop her father built on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Her family noted that she remains sharp, recalling stories of life before refrigerators and the early days of hair perms.

"I feel good cause they say I'm 104," James said during the celebration.

"We asked her if she was excited about her birthday and what gifts she wanted, and she said, 'I have everything right here: you all,'" said Desiree Smith, James' great-niece. "She can tell you all kinds of stories just from things you read about. Her ability to remember that and to be quick on her feet and to crack jokes, it makes it even more special to spend time with her."

Family members flew in from Cleveland, Houston and Tampa to visit her at an assisted living facility in Marietta.

"We all came here from different places just for her to know that's how important she is," Smith said. "That's how important it is to our family, and we don't want to miss a day with her.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, James said she gives "God the glory" for a long, good life and a supportive family.

By the numbers:

James is one of at least two members of her family to surpass the 100-year mark. While she turned 104, she has a cousin in Missouri who is currently 103.