Tesla camera captures wrong-way driver on I-75 in Atlanta

The Brief Derrell Ricardo narrowly avoided a head-on collision early Saturday after encountering a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 Southbound. Ricardo captured the incident on his Tesla’s built-in camera as the oncoming vehicle sped past him near the 17th Street exit. The driver said he felt emotional during church services this Mother’s Day, grateful to be alive after the high-speed near-miss.



Derrell Ricardo sat in church this Mother’s Day with a heavy sense of gratitude, reflecting on a split-second decision on Interstate 75 that he believes saved his life after he encountered a driver traveling in the wrong direction.

What we know:

Derrell Ricardo was driving south on I-75 toward Atlantic Station on Saturday morning when he saw flashing lights heading directly toward him. Ricardo said he initially thought his eyes were playing tricks on him before realizing a car was traveling the wrong way in his lane.

The incident happened near the 250 exit. Ricardo, who was traveling at 69 mph, said he had to quickly turn to the left to avoid being hit. He noted that the other vehicle appeared to be traveling much faster than him based on the velocity as it passed.

Ricardo was able to capture the encounter because he drives a Tesla equipped with a built-in camera system.

What they're saying:

He described the moment as terrifying, saying the situation kept replaying in his mind.

"I was emotional today in church," Ricardo said. "I was emotional later on that day when I thought, wow, that would’ve been it." He added that he felt his mother would have been without a son this Mother's Day if he had not stepped into action.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the wrong-way driver was stopped by authorities or if any other collisions occurred as a result of the vehicle's path. FOX 5 reached out to the Georgia Highway Patrol regarding the incident and is waiting for a response. The identity of the other driver has not been released.