Braves unveil new food, drinks lineup for 2026 season

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The Walk-Off (Blue Moon Beer Garden): Flaky, buttery puff pastry filled with marinara-braised meatballs and melted mozzarella – baked to a golden finish.

The Atlanta Braves are rolling out a wide range of new food and beverage options at Truist Park for the 2026 season, highlighting local flavors, chef-driven concepts and new partnerships.

Among the biggest additions is Tacos Mejor, a new taco concept created with chef Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star. The concept will be available at the Cutwater stand in Section 152, with Gaytan expected to be on site during the team’s first homestand.

Several Atlanta favorites are also expanding their presence inside the ballpark. Fred’s Meat & Bread is moving into a larger space near the Chop House Gate, while Bell Street Burritos and Vice Steak Bar will debut in the Outfield Market.

Fans will also find updates across the stadium, including an upgraded menu at the Chop House, a new Braves Grab & Go Market in Section 129 and an expanded menu at Bona Fide Deluxe in Section 112.

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On the beverage side, the Braves are introducing new nonalcoholic options, including "Dirty Sodas" and mocktails made with Coca-Cola products. New specialty drinks such as the Skyline Slugger, Peach Grand Slam and Cherry Bomb Refresher will also be available throughout the park.

The team is continuing its partnership with Giving Kitchen, featuring rotating menu items from local chefs. To start the season, the stand will offer a spicy Korean sausage sandwich created by the team behind Bovino After Dark.

In addition, the Braves are partnering with Molson Coors and third baseman Austin Riley to brew a new on-site beer, the Broadside Lager. The team is also teaming up with Blue Run Spirits to release a limited-edition bourbon celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary in Atlanta.

The new offerings are part of the team’s ongoing effort to enhance the fan experience at Truist Park as the 2026 season gets underway.