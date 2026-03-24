Atlanta Braves getting ready for home opener

The Brief The Atlanta Braves will host their home opener Friday at Truist Park as preparations ramp up. New fan experiences include upgraded viewing spaces, theme nights, and promotional giveaways. The team is also celebrating its 60th anniversary in Atlanta this season.



The Atlanta Braves are getting ready to welcome fans back to Truist Park for their home opener this Friday, with several new features and experiences planned for the upcoming season.

What they're saying:

Team officials say fans can expect new spaces around the ballpark designed to enhance how they watch the game, along with upgraded experiences aimed at making visits more than just baseball.

The Braves are also bringing back popular theme nights, including events like ‘80s Night and Star Wars Night, along with promotional giveaways such as specialty jerseys and bobbleheads.

Ticket deals starting as low as $10 will also be available for select games.

This season is especially significant as the team celebrates its 60th anniversary in Atlanta. Officials say they are focused not only on competing for a championship, but also on creating a memorable experience for fans throughout the ballpark and The Battery.

After missing the postseason last year, the Braves are hoping for a deeper run this season as excitement builds ahead of opening day.