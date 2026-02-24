Braves take control of broadcasts with BravesVision

The Brief The Atlanta Braves are launching BravesVision, a team-owned platform that will serve as the official local TV home for games starting in 2026. The new network will produce over 140 regular-season games, including pregame and postgame shows, for fans across a six-state territory. The team is currently finalizing deals with cable, satellite, and streaming providers to carry the new channel.



The Atlanta Braves will now be responsible for producing local coverage of their own games.

What we know:

BravesVision, a multimedia platform owned and operated by the organization, will become the official local television home of the Braves beginning with the 2026 baseball season. The team said this will give them full oversight of the production, sales, marketing, and distribution of its telecasts.

BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as extensive pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season and give fans across the organization’s six-state territory multiple options to watch Braves games.

Local perspective:

The Braves will partner with cable, satellite, and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers. The Braves will provide an update on availability and channel locations as distributor deals are finalized.

You can also stream BravesVision on the MLB website.

Dig deeper:

BravesVision will further expand the organization’s platform, which includes the largest radio affiliate network in Major League Baseball, award-winning in-game productions, and more than 8 million followers across various social platforms.