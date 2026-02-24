Braves take control of broadcasts with BravesVision
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will now be responsible for producing local coverage of their own games.
What we know:
BravesVision, a multimedia platform owned and operated by the organization, will become the official local television home of the Braves beginning with the 2026 baseball season. The team said this will give them full oversight of the production, sales, marketing, and distribution of its telecasts.
BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as extensive pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season and give fans across the organization’s six-state territory multiple options to watch Braves games.
Local perspective:
The Braves will partner with cable, satellite, and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers. The Braves will provide an update on availability and channel locations as distributor deals are finalized.
You can also stream BravesVision on the MLB website.
Dig deeper:
BravesVision will further expand the organization’s platform, which includes the largest radio affiliate network in Major League Baseball, award-winning in-game productions, and more than 8 million followers across various social platforms.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Braves via a press release.