New Braves fan perk: How Delta SkyMiles Members get early access to Truist Park

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The Brief Delta Air Lines and the Atlanta Braves have extended their partnership through the 2035 season. SkyMiles Members now get early access to watch batting practice during Friday home games. The collaboration includes community initiatives like the Hank Aaron Diamonds at Atlanta Public Schools.



Delta Air Lines and the Atlanta Braves are extending their historic hometown partnership through 2035, introducing an exclusive "Pre-Boarding" fan experience at Truist Park.

New perks for Braves fans at Truist Park

What we know:

Delta SkyMiles Members can now access "Pre-Boarding at Truist Park" for Friday home games during the 2026 season. This new perk allows members early entry to the stadium to watch Braves batting practice from the outfield seating bowl and attempt to catch home run balls before the gates open to the general public. The agreement solidifies Delta as the Official Airline Partner of the Atlanta Braves for another decade.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the "Pre-Boarding" perk will eventually expand to other game days beyond Fridays. Additionally, the specific entry requirements or digital credentials SkyMiles Members must present at the gate have not yet been detailed.

Nearly 60 years of Atlanta history

The backstory:

The relationship between the two organizations dates back to 1966, the year the Braves first moved to Atlanta. Over the last 60 seasons, the partnership has evolved to include high-visibility branding like the Delta SKY360° Club behind home plate and the 25-foot Delta tailfin installation at the stadium's parking deck.

What they're saying:

"Atlanta is Delta’s hometown, and the Braves have been an essential part of the city’s culture for generations," said Emmakate Young, Head of Global Partnership Marketing at Delta. "As we continue this relationship through 2035, we’re proud to continue supporting Braves fans and creating memorable moments for SkyMiles Members at the ballpark, while celebrating the spirit of Atlanta together."

Jim Allen, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Premium Partnerships at the Atlanta Braves, added: "As two institutions deeply rooted in this city, the connection between the Braves and Delta reflects a shared pride in Atlanta and the community we serve. We are also appreciative of the tremendous care that Delta takes in transporting our players throughout the year."

Impact on the Atlanta community

Local perspective:

The partnership extends beyond baseball games to support Atlanta youth. In early 2026, the Braves opened the first of 16 Hank Aaron Diamonds at Atlanta Public Schools high schools, an infrastructure project supported by Delta. The airline also serves as the presenting partner for Braves Blood Drives hosted with the American Red Cross at Truist Park.