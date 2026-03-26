Record-tying heat expected for Braves' Opening Day

The Brief Atlanta could tie a 32-year-old heat record on Friday as the Braves begin their 2026 season. After a scorching Friday, a cold front will bring a 15-degree temperature drop just in time for the weekend. While the sun stays out, overnight lows will dip into the 40s by Saturday night before the 80s return next week.



It's going to be a hot Friday as the Atlanta Braves take to the field to start their 2026 season.

What they're saying:

The forecasted high for Friday is 86 degrees, which would tie the record for the highest temperature for March 27, set back in 1994.

"The warmth will continue to abide with us as we go into the first game of the season for the Braves," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

Timeline:

At first pitch, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., the temperature is forecasted to hover near the mid-80s, not providing much reprieve for fans. While the sun remains out, west winds could gust as high as 15 mph in the afternoon.

A sharp cold front will move through the region late Friday night, causing temperatures to tumble by Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 80s across North Georgia and metro Atlanta. By first pitch at 7:15 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-80s, cooling to 77 degrees by the final inning.

Saturday morning, North Georgia will wake up to much cooler conditions in the 50s. Highs on Saturday afternoon will struggle to reach the upper 60s under breezy northwest winds. On Sunday morning, expect to wake up to temperatures around 50, warming up to 69 by the afternoon.

Big picture view:

While most of the region remains dry, the FOX 5 Storm Team says northernmost communities could see a passing shower as the front moves through. Blairsville has a 20% chance of rain Friday afternoon with a high of 77 degrees, before plunging to a low of 38 degrees Friday night. Atlanta is expected to remain dry with a high of 87 degrees on Friday, tying or breaking previous records.

What's next:

Following the brief weekend cool-down, a strong warming trend returns on Monday. Highs will climb back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge axis shifts over the Southeast. With virtually no rainfall in the immediate forecast, the FOX 5 Storm Team warns that ongoing drought conditions across Georgia may worsen.