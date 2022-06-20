Boy who found mother, her boyfriend murdered in apartment begs for answers 7 months later

It has been seven months since two children found their mother shot to death in their southwest Atlanta apartment complex. No one is in custody.

"If they are away in prison and locked up for what they did that would make the world a whole lot brighter," her 11-year-old son said Monday. "Because I'd know I'm safe from murderers and the people who harmed my mother."

When Zion was 10 years old, he and his 5-year-old sister were home when someone barged into their Atlanta apartment on Tuskegee Street and fatally shot their mother.

Zion is now 11 and wants whoever is responsible for his mother’s murder to come forward. (FOX 5)

The little boy called 911 around 7 that morning. Atlanta police found Centeria Fields and her boyfriend's bodies inside their apartment December 18, 2021.

Seven months later, Zion tries to enjoy summer vacation as other young children do, but he said it is hard knowing no one has been charged for the murders.

"He actually had to go in the room and see his mother dead on the floor," his father, Marvin Fields said. "For the longest he couldn't go to sleep because every time he'd go to sleep, he saw his mother."

Centeria Fields and her boyfriend (Family photo)

Fields said it was important he share how difficult it has been since Centeria's death. He hopes this glimpse into their nightmare will light a fire in someone to say something about who pulled the trigger.

"Feel like society is just looking at this as another black person dead. and that's meaningless," he said. "It has been too long, much too long, for nothing to have occurred."

FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta police for the latest on this investigation and they did not immediately respond.