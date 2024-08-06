Big Lots closing 315 stores nationwide, 8 in Georgia

article

Big Lots has announced that it is closing up to 315 locations nationwide, including 8 in the state of Georgia.

According to their website, the stores that will be closed are located in Decatur, Fayetteville, Roswell, Savannah, Stockbridge, Stone Mountain, Thomson, and Waynesboro.

The website for each location has an orange banner that says "Closing This Location" and "Save Up to 20% Off."

Big Lots, which is based in Ohio, currently has about 1,390 stores nationwide.

In June, Big Lots said it planned to close between 35 to 40 stores in 2024. However, an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicates they are now planning to close more than 300 stores in 35 states.

The state of California will have the most stores closed (75 out of 109). Twenty-six stores will close in Florida and 18 in Washington.

Big Lots also warned the SEC about its ability to survive as a "going concern."

Sales reportedly dropped 10.2% to $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Other companies that have announced closings this year include Red Lobster, Rite Aid, TGI Fridays, and Conn's HomePlus.