More Red Lobster locations in Georgia face closure amid bankruptcy woes

article

Four more Red Lobster locations in Georgia could be on the chopping block soon. This is in addition to the three locations which abruptly closed last month.

According to bankruptcy documents obtained by FOX 5, the three new Georgia locations include:

6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro

700 Shorter Ave., Rome

2579 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

2679 Adams Farm Dr., Columbus

If these locations close, there would only be 16 Red Lobster restaurants left in the Peach State after the previous closure of these three locations last month:

1050 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

1956 W. Broad Street, Athens

2105 Veterans Blvd., Dublin

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

Red Lobster, the casual dining chain known for items like popcorn shrimp and "endless" seafood deals, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection two weeks ago.

The 56-year-old chain operates more than 700 locations, according to its website .

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968. He aimed to provide delicious, high-quality, affordable seafood to everyone.

Many diners have enjoyed their all-you-can-eat shrimp promotions, which began in 2004, and their Cheddar Bay Biscuits, created in 1992, are so popular that you can find the mix at your local grocery store.

However, last year's endless shrimp menu deal reportedly led to an $11 million loss for the seafood chain.

The restaurant also lost billions in sales during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns.

Other factors that have contributed to the chain's decline reportedly include corporate mismanagement and the popularity of fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Atlanta's own Chick-fil-A.

The Associated Press contributed to this article