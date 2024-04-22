Express files for bankruptcy | Which stores are closing in Georgia

article

Express Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, announcing that dozens of its retail stores would be closing.

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to Express’ website, the company currently operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Which Express stores are closing in Georgia?

Express said 95 stores would be closing. Included in the closure are four stores in Georgia. The locations are:

Atlantic Station in Atlanta

Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw

North Point in Alpharetta

Commerce Outlets in Commerce

Express said closing sales would begin Tuesday.

UpWest closing

Express is also the parent of Bonbons and UpWest brands.

Express said its 12 UpWest stores would be closing as well.

Beyond these closures, Express said that it "expects to conduct business as usual."

The Associated Press contributed.