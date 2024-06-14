Walmart closing 2 locations in metro Atlanta in July

article

Two metro Atlanta Walmart locations will close their doors for good in July.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed with FOX 5 that it plans to close its Walmart locations on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody and Roswell Road in Marietta.

Both locations will close on July 12.

The spokesperson said Walmart made the decision after a review process examining the performance of each store.

All employees at both stores will be paid through Sept. 20 and will be eligible for a transfer to another location. If an employee does not transfer, they will receive a severance payment.

Store officials say the pharmacy staff at both locations will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to any other Walmart in the area.

These closures come around a month after the retail giant announced layoffs that would affect several hundred jobs at its campus offices around the country.

As part of the change, most employees working in Walmart's offices in Atlanta will need to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area. The move will also affect most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas and Toronto offices.

The spokesperson says the company does not plan to close any more of its 213 stores and Sam's Clubs located in Georgia at this time.

Walmart employs more than 65,000 associations around the Peach State.