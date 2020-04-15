Big federal aid package will help Atlanta airport weather COVID-19's economic impact

A big federal aid package will help the Atlanta airport weather the COVID-19 financial impact.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials will be able to secure in excess of $300 million.

SEE ALSO: Georgia's airports to get $411 million as part of coronavirus aid package

It is no secret people have put off flying. When flights are way down, revenues to Atlanta and the other major airports go down.

John Selden, the Atlanta general manager, recently said the airport is "burning" through cash. He said revenues are off more than 50 percent.

And the federal aid approved by congress comes in the form of grants, not loans.

One stipulation for getting these funds is aimed at keeping the current employees who work for the Department of Aviation. Atlanta City Hall must maintain a minimum of ninety percent of the staff.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

-----