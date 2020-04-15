Georgia's airports to get $411 million as part of coronavirus aid package

article

Airports in Georgia will receive about $411 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability.

U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said that will include nearly $338 million for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The money allocated by the CARES Act, which was passed last month, will go towards maintaining airport operations and keep workers paid.

“As home to the world’s busiest airport, Georgia has been particularly hard-hit by reduced air travel,” said Senator Perdue. “Declining revenues are forcing airports to choose between paying their bills and making payroll. The CARES Act funding, in addition to targeted assistance for domestic airlines, will help shore up this strategic industry and save thousands of quality jobs.”

“Whether it’s the Masters in Augusta, the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah, the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, a Saturday in Athens for UGA football or any of our beautiful beaches, Georgia is a travel destination for many,” said Senator Loeffler. “As a hub for tourism and home to the busiest airport in the nation, Georgia has been hit hard by the dramatic decrease in air travel due to the coronavirus. These grants will help Georgia airports maintain their crucial operations, pay employees and ensure they’ll be ready to operate at full capacity when it’s safe for all of us to travel again.”

The CARES Act will also provide nearly $800 million to Georgia hospitals and health care professionals.