Average Georgia gas prices jump 13 cents in one week

If last week you thought you couldn't possibly pay more for gas, you were mistaken.

According to AAA, Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $3.50 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The state average is 13 cents more than a week ago, 32 cents more than last month and 94 cents more than this time last year.

That's 10 cents short of the national average price per gallon, $3.60.

In metro Atlanta, some people are paying more than $4.00 per gallon.

Analysts say the trend may just be starting.

HOW THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS LEADS TO INCREASE IN GAS PRICES

"Georgians continue to feel pain at the pumps," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Industry professionals warn gas prices are likely to climb even higher if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues."

The pandemic has also caused staffing issues at refineries, experts say. Experts say U.S. oil production is recovering, but supply chain issues affect drillers.

The Joe Biden administration says it's keeping an eye on disruptions in supply and hoarding.

Experts with AAA offered some advice to conserve fuel. AAA said gas consumption increases after a car exceeds 50 miles per hour, so slow down, when possible. Gradual acceleration is more fuel efficient than a quick burst of speed from stomping on the gas pedal. Avoid idling your car's engine and make your trips count by avoiding multiple short trips. Lighter cars use less fuel, so keep your car clean. Finally, experts advise keeping your car tuned up and monitoring your tire air pressure.

