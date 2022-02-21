Georgia gas prices: Price per gallon continues to go up amid Russia tensions

article

Prices at the gas pump just keep going up for Georgia drivers.

According to AAA, Georgia motorists will now pay an average price of $3.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

Gas prices in Georgia: Russia-Ukraine border crisis uncertainty increases price per gallon

That's up 4 cents from a week ago, 25 cents since last month, and 89 cents more from this time in 2021.

In total, it now costs motorists an average of $50.55 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Experts say high oil prices in part due to tension between Russia and Ukraine contributed to the pain at the pump.

"Elevated oil prices continue to contribute to the rise in gas prices across the country," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "One way Georgians can maximize fuel efficiency is to keep their vehicle well-maintained as pump prices climb."

Democrats propose temporary suspension of federal gas tax to offset soaring prices

As painful as Georgia gas prices are, the Peach State still remains less than the national average - which increased by 5 cents to $3.53.

The most expensive places to buy gas are in the Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.49), Brunswick ($3.48), and Savannah ($3.47) areas.

The least expensive places in Georgia to fuel up are the Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.31), Dalton ($3.32), and Warner Robins ($3.33) areas.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE