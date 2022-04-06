Atlanta's airport continues to confiscate weapons at record pace, TSA promotes gun safety

Authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have employed a variety of methods to remind passengers that a loaded weapon is not permitted.

However, gun owners continue to attempt to travel through airport checkpoints with their loaded weapons.

According to officials, violators will be taken to a police precinct and face a fine. In some cases, the punishment could be severe.

In 2021, the Transportation Security Administration reported its officers at all of Georgia's airports recovered a total of 542 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage.

GEORGIA AIRPORTS BREAK RECORD FOR MOST FIREARMS FOUND AT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

The warning about traveling with loaded guns comes as Atlanta airport officials say an estimated 4.9 million travelers will pass through between April 1-15. Those estimates are some of the largest numbers for the airport since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People walk through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A TSA representative provided details on how to properly travel through the airport with a weapon.

Passengers should go through the following steps:

Unload the weapon prior to arriving at the airport

Place the unloaded weapon in a padded hard case with compartment for ammunition

Take the case to the airline check-in desk

Complete the form provided by a clerk to declare the weapon

Place the paperwork inside the case

If it fits, place the case in your checked luggage

Passengers should check the airport's website for information on parking, security wait times and open concessions.

Over the course of the past six years, Atlanta had the highest number of violators at security checkpoints.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE