Spring break travel: Atlanta airport officials bracing for pre-pandemic numbers

Spring break travelers are heading to the Airport and hitting the roadways.

Hartsfield Jackson International Airport officials are expecting pre-pandemic numbers, they are bracing for more than 4.9 million travelers between April 1-15.

"We're going to San Jose to visit family and do sightseeing things for spring break," Dhirag Mukhi said with a smile on his face.

Many travel plans were put on hold when the pandemic hit, many families are finally implementing those plans.

"This is a trip we were supposed to take two years ago and two weeks before we were supposed to leave Covid shut everything down," Kelly Deboy recalled.

As vaccinations become prevalent, and COVID-19 numbers decline, the advice is the same: Always arrive two hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours if it is international.

Travelers are ready to take a break and enjoy it all.

"Shopping, and we're going to Universal too," Macy Deboy said very cheerily.

Airport officials recommend checking the airport website, ATL.com for information on things like parking, security wait times and open concessions.