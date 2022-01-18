Georgia airports break record for most firearms found at security checkpoints

Georgia's airport has shattered another record for most guns found in luggage at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration says.

In total, the TSA reported its officers at all of Georgia's airports found a total of 542 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2021 - breaking the record for a single year.

That number is more than twice as many firearms that security officials found at the airport in 2020 during the pandemic and over 100 more than in 2019.

Nationwide, the TSA says they discovered one firearm during a routine screening for every 97,999 passengers. Georgia's rate was more than double that, with one firearm found for every 40,470 passengers screened.

The majority of the firearms were found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 507 found during screenings.

The jump in numbers from last year makes some sense. In Georgia, the number of people screened at airports increased nearly 95% compared to 2020.

In addition to possible criminal charges for the firearm, travelers can face a civil penalty of up to $13,900 per violation and can have their screening benefits or Trusted Traveler status temporarily revoked.

The only way a weapon can travel on a flight is in checked luggage. And travelers must notify the airline with a description of that luggage in advance.

