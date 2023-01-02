Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts

The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday.

At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.

It will be the first time in twelve years.

Under Mayors Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms, there was an informal policy to not turn water off even for those long-overdue bills. When COVID arrived, Bottoms said it would not be right to potentially jeopardize anyone's health.

The city said that it has sent notices with the January bills warning people to get caught up. Officials have also called customers and left notices on doors.

Throughout the summer and fall, the city initiated a program that saw staffers adjust customer bills to facilitate prompt payment, especially when there may have been a leak at the property. About 2,000 customers have taken part in the program, which ended on Dec. 31.

In total, officials estimate Atlanta had $121 million in overdue bills as of September, including single family residences, multifamily buildings and businesses.

The city hasn't shut off homes for nonpayment since sometime in 2010, which city officials say has led some people to stop making regular payments.

People can still apply for federal funds that help low-income households pay water bills.

The shutoffs will not happen all at once. One manager told FOX 5 there is not a switch at headquarters which stops the flow immediately.

For those who need to settle an account, it is best to make a trip to City Hall for a face-to-face meeting.

Customers who need help with their water bill can call customer service at 404-546-0311.